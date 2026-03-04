City Shares How People Can Report Housing Complaints

The Jamestown Department of Development is sharing how people can report housing concerns now that Spring is arriving.

Deputy Director of Housing Policy and Development Kasie Foulk gave a presentation to Jamestown City Council members on the options available to the public.

She said those wishing to call in a concern may do so by calling DOD Office Manager Elizabeth Torres at 716-483-7542. Foulk said if there is no answer, callers are asked to leave a voicemail that includes the concern, the location, and your contact information, “It is vital to know if you’re the one that lives there, or if you are filing a complaint against a neighbor, or something that you just saw you’re driving down or walking down the street; and the contact information for yourself. So, if you are the tenant, we’re going to need contact information to get a hold of you so we can go in and do our inspection. And, if you are just the neighbor, we don’t necessarily need your contact information. It can remain anonymous. And, that goes for all of our complaints.”

Foulk said concerns can be reported in person as well at the DOD offices on the fourth floor of City Hall during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. She said concerns also can be submitted online by emailing dod@jamestownny.gov or by visiting the City’s website at jamestownny.gov and clicking on “E-Forms and Online Applications” button on the main page. The next page features the Department of Development forms first, along with the “Report A Concern” button where residents can report a concern, including uploading photos of the reported issue.

For those with smartphones, Foulk said an additional way to report concerns is using the free GovAlert app that’s available for Apple and Android phones.

Foulk requested that residents not leave letters under the Department’s door or try to contact Code Enforcement Officers directly. She said all reports need to go through the DOD’s Office Manager Liz Torres.