City To Consider Shrinking Proposed Area For Zoning Change

The City of Jamestown is considering slimming down the proposed area near Jackson-Taylor Park that they want to rezone from residential to commercial.

The City Council Housing Committee heard concerns from Lafayette Street resident Rhonda Swanson that changing the zoning from Residential-2 (R-2) to Commercial-1 (C-1) would upend the lives of the people who live in the affected area if businesses are allowed to move in, “I think people moved there, bought a home or rented a home, looking around and saying, ‘Oh, it’s a residential area near a park.’ So, I think it should be preserved as such. I think allowing businesses, I don’t care what size… how big or small.. it’s going to be extremely disruptive to them.”

Swanson said more businesses in the area would lead to more traffic, congestion, and pollution from delivery trucks.

In R-2 zones, only single and two-family homes are allowed. The change to a C-1 zone would allow for single and multifamily housing as well as neighborhood commercial businesses like offices, personal service establishments, and retail. It would not allow businesses like gas stations, auto repair shops, or car dealerships.

Council President Tony Dolce, who was attending the Housing Committee as an observer, suggested shrinking the proposed area to be rezoned. Under the Department of Development’s proposal, the area to be rezoned from R-2 to C-1 is the area south of Jackson-Taylor Park, just west of Lafayette Street over to the Chadakoin River and north of West Eighth Street.

Deputy Director of Housing Policy and Development Kasie Foulk said that certainly could be considered in terms of making just the C-1 area start west of Jefferson or Clinton Streets.

Council is expected to see an amended resolution at their next work session, scheduled for Monday, August 18.