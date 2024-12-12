Closings and Cancelations for Thursday, December 12, 2024

The following schools and organizations are closed in Chautauqua County due to inclement weather for Thursday, December 12, 2024:

– Brocton Central

– Cassadaga Valley Central

– Chautauqua Lake Central School

– Chautauqua Lake Child Care Center- Mayville

– Dunkirk City Schools

– Erie 2 Boces LoGuidice Center in Fredonia

– Forestville Central Schools

– Fredonia Schools

– Remote learning is in place for Jamestown Community College’s Dunkirk, Jamestown, and Olean campuses

– Meals on Wheels is closed in Fredonia today

– Pine Valley Central

– Ripley Central School

– Silver Creek Central

– SUNY Fredonia

– Westfield Central Schools