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Clymer’s Tulip Festival Is This Weekend

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Clymer’s Tulip Festival will take place Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16.

The Tulip Festival is a biannual event that is rooted in Clymer’s Dutch heritage.

The Tulip Queen will be crowned at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the CCS Student Performance Center. Fireworks will take place at 9:30 p.m. at Clymer Town Park. On Saturday, a parade will take place at 3:00 p.m. There also will be Klompen dancing, vendors, live music, food, and family activities.

For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ClymerTulipFestival

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