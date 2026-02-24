COI, STEL, YWCA Jamestown Receiving Additional Funding Toward Housing

Three local organizations will receive funding to help people who are experiencing homelessness remain stably housed.

$63 million in grants awarded through the New York State Supportive Housing Program (NYSSHP) are going to 130 supportive housing services providers, including Chautauqua Opportunities, Southern Tier Environments for Living, and the YWCA Jamestown.

Administered by New York’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), NYSSHP funds essential services and operating costs that support more than 20,000 permanent supportive and transitional housing units that house some 36,000 individuals across the state. In her proposed 2027 State Budget, Governor Kathy Hochul secured a $17.8 million increase for NYSSHP that, beginning this year, boosts the per-unit funding rates to existing NYSSHP providers by approximately 40 percent overall and represents the largest funding increase for the program in 40 years.

Southern Tier Environments For Living Director of Real Estate Development Steven Ald said STEL has received $25,000 per year, per housing unit since 2021, and will now receive $31,000 per year, per unit “So the Gateway Lofts, when it’s built will be funded at $31,000 a year per apartment, rather than $25,000 a year, which will allow us to provide much higher level of care and supervision and support. So, it’ll be a better project for the city because of that.”

Ald said only new construction of housing units will receive the increased funding level with existing housing units remaining at the $25,000 funding level.