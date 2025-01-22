Cold Temperatures Lead To School Closures

The following schools are closed or are on remote learning for Weds., Jan. 22 due to cold temperatures:
Brocton Central Schools are closed
Cassadaga Valley Central Schools are closed
Erie 2 BOCES Centers in Fredonia and Ashville are closed
Falconer Central Schools
Forestville Central Schools are closed
Frewsburg Central Schools
Fredonia Central Schools are closed
Jamestown Community College’s Dunkirk campus is remote learning today.
Jamestown Public Schools are closed.
Pine Valley Central Schools are closed
Southwestern Central Schools
Silver Creek Central Schools are closed
Westfield Central Schools are closed
Comments
William Stewart says
When I was a kid back in the 50s and 60s, it was colder. We had a thermometer outside the front door. There were at least 2-3 times in any given winter when the temperature was -20 F as we headed out to the bus stop. We went to school. The only snow days we ever had was when the snow was falling so fast (or drifting so much) that the plows couldn’t keep up (which did happen, occasionally).