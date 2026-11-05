‘Come From Away’ Musical Coming To JCC

Tony Award-winning musical “Come From Away” is coming to Jamestown Community College’s Scharmann Theatre for six showings this month.

Featuring students, alumni, and community actors, performances are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. November 6, 7, 13, and 15, with 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees set for November 8 and 15.

“Come From Away” tells the true story of events in Gander, Newfoundland, in the days after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. When U.S. airspace closed, 38 international flights were diverted to the small town’s airport, stranding nearly 7,000 passengers and crew and nearly doubling Gander’s population overnight. With no warning, the people of Gander and nearby communities opened their homes, schools, and churches, feeding, housing, and caring for the “come from aways” for five days.

Written by Canadian husband-and-wife team Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who based the show on interviews with residents and passengers, the musical captures the fear and uncertainty of that week alongside the humor, kindness, and unlikely friendships that grew out of it. A cast of 12 actors plays both the locals and the travelers, backed by a folk-rock score with roots in traditional Newfoundland music.

“Come From Away” opened on Broadway in 2017, where it won the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical, and went on to win the Olivier Award for Best New Musical in London.

Tickets can be purchased online at sunyjcc.edu/ScharmannTheatre or at the box office on the second floor of the Sheldon Center. JCC students can attend for free with their student ID, and discounts are available for senior citizens.