Comedian Lewis Black Coming To Jamestown On Final Tour

Comedian Lewis Black will perform in Jamestown as part of his final tour.

The National Comedy Center announced that it will present Lewis Black for a stand-up show on Friday, September 6 as part of the two-time Grammy Award-winning comedian’s “Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour.” Black will perform at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

Comedian, actor and writer Black recently announced that after more than 35 years as a touring comedian, his current tour would be his final one. He said he plans to focus next on writing a new play, penning a new book, and expanding his podcast, RantCast, to include live recordings.

Known as “King of the Rant,” Black is known for his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger-pointing to expose the absurdities of life. He is the longest-running correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show and is currently starring as the voice of “Anger” in the Disney and Pixar box-office blockbuster film Inside Out 2.

Black is a National Comedy Center founding Advisory Board member and a longtime supporter of the non-profit cultural institution.

Tickets for the Lewis Black show will go on pre-sale for National Comedy Center Members on Thursday, July 11 at noon through Wednesday, July 17. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 18 at noon, at ComedyCenter.org. All ticket holders for these shows will receive the benefit of a special admission offer for the National Comedy Center museum – a complimentary museum admission ticket with the purchase of one regular museum admission. Details are available at ComedyCenter.org/LewisBlack.