Comedy Center Receives Grant For Tropicana Club Renovations

The National Comedy Center is receiving a grant to renovate its “Tropicana Club.”

The $99,000 in funding is coming from the New York State Council on the Arts’ Capital Projects Fund. The “Tropicana Club,” located on the second floor of the Lucy-Desi Museum will have its event space renovated.

The Capital Projects Fund invests in non-profit arts and cultural organizations across New York to support crucial building renovations, accessibility improvements and new spaces for creative and cultural work.