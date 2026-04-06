Communities To Promote Prevention Strategies During Child Abuse Prevention Month

Communities across the county will be promoting prevention strategies while advocating for children during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Chautauqua Child Advocacy Program and the City of Jamestown were joined by Jamestown Public Schools “Justice for All” students on April 1st to plant pinwheel gardens at City Hall. The City of Jamestown is lighting City Hall blue throughout April to further raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

According to the New York State Central Registry, Chautauqua County receives more than 2,600 reports of suspected child abuse or maltreatment each year. Of those reports, approximately 21% are substantiated, indicating credible evidence supporting allegations of abuse or neglect.

As part of the month-long effort, Chautauqua County and partner agencies are once again leading the “Pinwheels for Prevention” campaign by planting pinwheel gardens across the county. The pinwheel serves as a national symbol of child abuse prevention, representing the hope, health, and happiness all children deserve.

Additional pinwheel planting events scheduled throughout April include:

April 14, 2026, at 1 p.m. – Dunkirk City Hall, 342 Central Avenue, Dunkirk

April 17, 2026, at 12 p.m. – Chautauqua Municipal Building, 2 Academy Street, Mayville

All events are open to the public, and residents are encouraged to wear blue in solidarity with child abuse prevention efforts.

Community members are encouraged to scan the QR codes on yard signs or visit canva.link/chqcapmonth for more information, including how to recognize warning signs, learn about protective factors, and access a full calendar of family-strengthening activities.

For more information on protecting children from abuse and neglect, visit preventchildabuseny.org, chqgov.com/humansocial-services/children-family-services, or capjustice.org. If you suspect a child is being abused or maltreated, contact the New York State Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-342-3720.