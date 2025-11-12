Community Behavioral Health Centers Hosting Food Drive During November

The Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs) in Dunkirk and Jamestown are hosting a Non-Perishable Food Drive this month to benefit area food pantries.

Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene staff and community members are invited to participate by donating unexpired, non-perishable food items, including pet food, to help fill local shelves and spread kindness this season.

The Sunshine Committee is made up of dedicated team members who help foster connection and positivity within the center. They support both staff and clients through encouragement, special initiatives, and creative ways to serve the greater community. Donations can be dropped off between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at:

Dunkirk CCBHC: 60 Franklin Ave., Dunkirk, NY

Jamestown CCBHC: 200 E. 3rd Street, 5th Floor, Jamestown, NY

For more information in Dunkirk, contact 716-363-3731 or email GrupaE@chqgov.com.

In Jamestown, contact 716-661-8859 or email WillettJ@chqgov.com.