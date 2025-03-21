Community Building Event To Be Held March 29

An event to encourage community building will be held at the Reg Lenna on March 29.

The Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, Chautauqua Connection Collective, and Choose CHQ/LiveCHQ are holding a Community Fair from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 29.

The free event will kick off with a screening of “Join or Die,” a documentary about the state of community in America and why you should join a club. A mini documentary featuring local joiners and leaders that looks at why getting involved locally matters will follow.

After the films, attendees will have the opportunity to talk with more than 35 local organizations that are welcoming new members.

Visit reglenna.com for more information.