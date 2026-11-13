Community Members Invited To Contribute To Transgender Day of Remembrance Art Project

Jamestown Pride is inviting the community to help create an art project that will be part of their upcoming Transgender Day of Remembrance Community walk.

A banner will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Jamestown Farmers Market this Saturday, November 14 for those to contribute. The Farmers Market is now located in the undercroft of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on East Fourth Street for the winter.

Jamestown Pride said the art project offers an opportunity to paint sections in remembrance of those who are no longer with us, to celebrate those who are here, and all who support the LGBTQ+ community.

For additional information, visit Jamestown Pride on Facebook at facebook.com/jamestownpride.