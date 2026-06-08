Company Working To Create Vertical Farming Operation In Jamestown To Attend City Council

A company working to create a vertical farming operation in a former manufacturing building will appear before Jamestown City Council tonight.

Ramsay Agriculture’s Ross Ramsay, along with several of his team members, will present project updates to council members during their full work session. Ramsay Agriculture is actively stabilizing and renovating the former Crawford-Atlas Furniture building at 40 Winsor Street. The farming operation also will include an on-site bio-digestion facility which will create energy to help sustain the project’s power needs. The project also involves buildings at 65 River Street and 1023 East Second Street.

Council members also will review a resolution to create a Neighborhood Watch Program in the Fulton Street, Strong Street, Lakeview Avenue, and Sumner Place neighborhoods. The “No Shenanigans” Neighborhood Watch Program has the support and approval of the Jamestown Police Department. If approved, Public Works will put up Neighborhood Watch signs in the program’s area.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room in City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session also being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.