Complete Streets Workshop to Be Held at Prendergast Library Tonight

A workshop on pedestrian and bicycling safety will be held at the Prendergast Library tonight.

The Jamestown Department of Development and GObike Buffalo will hold the Complete Streets Community workshop from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The event is part of a grant awarded to the city of Jamestown from the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth for small scale Complete Streets projects.

A walking tour will be part of the workshop where GObike Buffalo will provide information and recommendations regarding pedestrian and bicycling safety on Jamestown’s streets. The planned grant project for pedestrian infrastructure between the library and Dow Park also will be discussed..

Contact Jamestown Principal Planner Ellen Shadle at 716-483-7657 or email shadle@jamestownny.gov for more information.