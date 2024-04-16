Concerns Over Short Term Rental Zoning Update Voiced At Lakewood Public Hearing

Around 20 people attended a public hearing on a proposed short term rental zoning code update for the village of Lakewood.

Consultant Molly Gaudioso from Colliers Engineering & Design spoke to the updates to the village’s zoning code that include restricting short term rentals from residential neighborhoods that are zoned R-1, R-2, and R-3. The code update also would involve the creation of a special use permit that is good for one year and must be renewed. Short term rental owners must also have a designated 24-hour contact who is responsible for responding to and remedying any issues or complaints.

A Complaint Review Board would be established to hear complaints about short term rental properties. If a property receives three violations or more in a 12 month time period, the permit could be revoked.

Gaudioso said the properties must also comply with local and state ordinances, including the State Uniform Fire Prevention and Building Code.

Realtor and West Ellicott resident Rick McMahon said while he likes a lot about the zoning update, he did not agree with the restriction of short term rentals in zoned residential areas.

He said lakefront properties in Greenhurst, Maple Springs, and Bemus Point are dominated by short term rentals now, “The effect that it’s had, though, is that it dramatically improved the property values and the conditions of those properties because of competition. Because, remember, by Airbnb and VRBO, the landlord, the owner of the properties is also rated. So, when you see your neighbor doing well with their rental and you’re, like, not doing so well, it starts to dawn on you that maybe you need to do this.”

Village resident and Airbnb operator Leslie Hazan said she was shocked to see the proposed code update, especially after the village promised her that her property would be grandfathered into whatever changes were made, “And then to see that last item at the end saying we are not going to be grandfathered in. That we will be allowed to use the permit we just got for the season or until one year, whatever date this is voted on, just really took us by surprise.”

Hazan requested the village board make an exception for properties in residential zoned areas that haven’t received complaints.

The Lakewood Village Board is expected to vote on the zoning code update at its Monday, April 22 meeting. If passed, the code would go into effect this year.