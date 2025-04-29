Concert In Memory of Organist Ron McEntire Set for May 2

A program in memory of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s former director of music will be held this Friday.

“Memories of Ron McEntire in Music” will feature organist Judy Congdon in concert at 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 2 at St. Luke’s.

The concert is sponsored by the Mozart Club of Jamestown and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. There is no charge for the concert; instead, a free-will offering will be taken to thank the musician.

Ron McEntire served during his final years, as Organist/Director of Music at St. Luke’s Church. He was responsible for restoring, revoicing, and adding digital upgrades to their Aeolian-Skinner 1957 organ, on which Dr. Congdon will perform. Prior to St. Luke’s, Ron served as Organist at Christ First United Methodist Church for nine years while he traveled back and forth to Houghton College for his master’s degree studies. Dr. Congdon was Ron’s organ teacher at Houghton University as he fulfilled his lifelong dream of completing a Master of Music degree in organ following his retirement from a financial services career.

The program will include works by J. S. Bach and Cesar Franck that Ron played during his final decade, along with works by several American composers that capture aspects of Ron’s life and ministry.

Judy Congdon has served since 1991 as Professor of Organ and College Organist at Houghton University (formerly Houghton College) in Houghton, NY. Her present and former students include many successful church musicians and music educators, now leading their own thriving music programs. She has two doctorates, one in Organ Performance and Literature (Eastman School of Music) and one in Worship Studies (Robert Weber Institute). In addition to her teaching duties, Dr. Congdon has served as a church organist/music director for over 45 years, has been a speaker at several conferences, and has had a rich performance career. She has been a featured performer on five CD’s.

Mozart Club of Jamestown is the oldest surviving music club in New York State, formed in 1879 by Governor Fenton’s daughter and friends. Its goals include providing music scholarships for promising area High School Seniors, offering a venue for area musicians to perform, and allowing members, guests, and, on occasions such as this, the public, to enjoy good music. Musicians and music lovers are invited to join Mozart Club. (https://www.mozartclub.org)