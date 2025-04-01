Congressional Art Competition Accepting Submissions From High School Students

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced that his office is accepting submissions for the 2025 Congressional Art Competition on behalf of New York’s 23rd Congressional District. All high school students living in in the district are eligible to submit artwork. The winning artwork of the district’s competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol.

The deadline for submission is April 23rd, 2025.

“Western New York and the Southern Tier are filled with artistic talent, and I am thrilled to once again host the Congressional Art Competition to showcase the incredible work of our local high school students,” said Congressman Langworthy. “This competition provides a unique opportunity for young artists to have their talent recognized on the national stage. I encourage all eligible students to participate and share their art with our community and the nation.”

For submission guidelines and more information, visit Congressman Langworthy’s website. If you have any questions, please reach out to Sharon Murphy at Sharon.Murphy@mail.house.gov, or (607) 377-3130.