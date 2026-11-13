WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Connecticut Man Arrested In Chautauqua County For Allegedly Threatening A Vermont School

Connecticut Man Arrested In Chautauqua County For Allegedly Threatening A Vermont School

By Leave a Comment

Jacob Cunningham

A Coalchester, Connecticut man has been arrested in Chautauqua County for allegedly making threats of violence against a Vermont school

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Brattleboro Police Department of Vermont in actively searching for the suspect who is alleged to have contacted their office and threatened a school.

It was determined that 32-year-old, Jacob D. Cunningham allegedly made those threats while in Chautauqua County. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office were able to locate and speak with Cunningham. Subsequently, Cunningham was taken into custody and charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm and Making a Terroristic Threat. There were no specific threats against any schools in Chautauqua County. Cunningham was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail and arraigned through the Centralized Arraignment Process. Cunningham is facing additional charges from the Brattleboro Police Department. Cunningham was committed to the County Jail on $500,000 bond/$250,000 cash bail.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.