Conservative Primary For County Family Court Judge Today

Registered Conservatives will cast their vote in the primary for Chautauqua County Family Court Judge today.

Polls are open now until 9:00 p.m. tonight.

Republican Peter R. Johnson and Republican Sally Jaroszynski are on the ballot. Johnson is running on the Republican line as well with Jaroszynski running on the Working Families line.

The current Family Court Judge is Republican Jeff Piazza, who is not seeking reelection.

For more information, including voting locations and sample ballots, visit votechautauqua.com

