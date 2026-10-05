Construction Complete On Salvation Army Anew Center

Construction on the Salvation Army’s Anew Center has been completed in Jamestown.

The Anew Center is a 7-unit, 19-bed family shelter that will serve individuals and families who have experienced homelessness.

The $6 million project received $4.4 million from the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program to fund the redevelopment and relocation of the agency’s former domestic violence shelter.

The Anew Center replaces the Salvation Army’s previous 13-bed shelter, which occupied a historic building dating to the 1860s that was not ADA-compliant and required ongoing costly repairs. The Center will operate continuously 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year to serve the community.

Key improvements include full ADA accessibility, private bathrooms and showers in each unit, enhanced security features, and on-site space for case managers, family resource specialists, and prevention/education staff, plus dedicated conference and training rooms.

Additional capital funding for Anew Center includes $250,000 from Carnahan Jackson, $187,000 from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, $250,000 from the Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation, $250,000 from the Lenna Foundation, $22,500 from the Cummins Foundation, in addition to a contribution from the Salvation Army. The project also received licensing support from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS).

Additional funding for services, outreach, and prevention is provided by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, New York State Office of Victim Services, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Chautauqua County, the United Way of Chautauqua County, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and FeedMore WNY.

New York State’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline provides free, confidential support 24/7 and is available in most languages: 800-942-6906 (call), 844-997-2121 (text), or opdv.ny.gov (chat).