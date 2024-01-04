Consumers Reminded To Review Return, Refund Policies When Making Holiday Returns

As the holidays end, consumers are reminded to review return and refund policies.

The New York State Department Division of Consumer Protection said this year’s holiday weekend from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, set record levels for consumer spending which indicates shopping is showing no signs of slowing down according to the National Retail Federation. The increase can lead to more refunds and returns.

The Division of Consumer Protection offers the following tips:

– Pay Attention to Return Policies: New York State law requires that retailers post their return and refund policies clearly to inform consumers before the transaction is completed. Retailers must provide a written copy of the store’s return policy when requested.

New York State Law does not require retailers to accept returns, however, they must post a conspicuous notice visible to consumers before the point of sale advising that no returns will be accepted.

If the retailer does not post a return policy, the law requires the retailer to accept returns of unused, undamaged merchandise within 30 days of the purchase date. The returned item must include a proof of purchase and the refund must be in the form of cash or credit based on the customer’s preference.

– Understand the Refund Terms: For retailers that allow returns, New York State law does not require refunds to be given in any specific manner. However, it does require the form of the refund – cash, credit, or exchange – be clearly disclosed in advance of purchase. Retailers must also disclose any fees associated with the return. If no fee is listed, customers should inquire whether the store imposes a re-stocking fee for returned merchandise and determine prior to purchase if the item can be returned for a refund or only store credit.

– Retain Any Proofs of Purchase: Consumers should hold on to receipts in the event a product needs to be returned. If purchasing gifts, ask if a gift receipt is available.

Consumers having difficulty obtaining a refund are encouraged to file a complaint with the New York State Division of Consumer Protection at https://dos.ny.gov/file-consumer-complaint