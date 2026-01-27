Cornell Co-op Ext. Offering Backyard Composting Webinar

A webinar on backyard composting will be held by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County tonight.

The winter webinar series is designed to help local residents build skills, knowledge, and inspiration for the upcoming growing season. The backyard composting webinar takes place from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. tonight. To register, visit: https://tinyurl.com/compost2026.

This introductory webinar will guide participants on how to get started in backyard composting, optimize existing compost piles, and troubleshoot common problems in a backyard bin. The hour-long webinar will cover a variety topics such as of the fundamentals of composting to using finished “black-gold”.

All registrants will receive email updates about the webinar and access to the zoom, as well as the recording. For more information, or to register via phone or email, contact Eliza Hensel, Natural Resources Educator, at emh275@cornell.edu or by calling 716-664-9502 ext. 203.