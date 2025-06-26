WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Cornell Co-Op Ext Receives Funding To Help Transport Kids To The County Fair

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County is receiving funding to help transports kids to the County Fair.

The $21,000 in funding from the State Department of Agriculture and Markets is part of $2 million statewide dedicated to promote local fairs, boost visitors, and showcase New York agriculture.

Cornell Cooperative Extension will partner with the Chautauqua County Agricultural Society and The Relief Zone to organize transportation to the Chautauqua County Fair. Agricultural and educational activities will be delivered by 4Hers, who will also provide tours of the fair.

