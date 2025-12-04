Cornell Cooperative Extension Encouraging Folks To Buy Locally Grown, Cut Christmas Trees

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s Agriculture Program is encouraging you to consider choosing a locally grown and cut Christmas Tree this year as you celebrate the holidays.

When choosing your tree, select a fresh tree that has springy branches, a strong scent, and doesn’t lose very many needles when shook. Avoid trees that have an off or pale color and choose ones that are a deep green or blue. Transport your tree safely and securely, and place it in a bucket of water once you reach your destination if it is going to be more than 12 hours before you’re able to display it in your stand.

When using a tree stand to support your tree, avoid removing any of the outer layers of wood when fitting into a stand. Removing outer layers will cause the tree to not uptake water efficiently. Choose a tree stand large enough for your tree’s diameter. Select a location inside your home that is away from any heat or fire sources. Unless your tree was cut within 12 hours, make a new cut perpendicular to the stem and remove at least half an inch before placing in the stand for optimal water uptake.

The key for caring for your tree is to maintain a high moisture level from the time it’s purchased to the time it’s taken out of your home. Choose a high volume water-holding stand, and ensure it is never empty. Trees will absorb water quickly and levels should be checked daily. A good rule-of-thumb is to provide 1 quart of water per inch of stem diameter per day.

While you may have seen some tree care products advertised that promise to keep your tree fresh for a longer time, there is no scientific evidence that these products work. A well cared for tree can remain fresh for four weeks before drying and losing many needles.

For more information on where to purchase your tree locally, visit Chautauqua Grown at www.cce.cornell.edu/Chautauqua.