Council To Review Grant Application Requests For North Main Street Viaduct, Mural

A request to apply for grant funding for a mural for part of the Washington Street Bridge and to create a parklet under the North Main Street viaduct are on Jamestown City Council’s work session agenda tonight.

The City is requesting approval to apply for $100,000 of Project for Public Spaces grant funds for the parklet project. The project will include adding lighting, seating, landscaping and public art under the viaduct on North Main Street near the Riverwalk and Brooklyn Square. The staff report said the project would also improve the approach of the adjoining property at 26-32 North Main Street, also known as the Arcade Building, making it more attractive to potential developers.

Phase 1 of the project would be to focus on lighting as a public safety element. The staff report said the grant would fill a $100,000 budget shortfall for the project’s existing capital consisting of $143,000 from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities, Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth, and U.S. Housing and Urban Development funds; and $67,175 in American Rescue Plan funds for the design and implementation of the placemaking initiative.

A second resolution requests approval to apply for $20,000 in occupancy tax funding through Chautauqua County to create a “pictorial map” on the southeast wall by the Washington Street Bridge on Harrison Street. The mural would feature a large-scale scenic map that highlights key tourist destinations, outdoor recreation sites, historic landmarks, and the unique character of Jamestown in the Chautauqua region.

City Council will hold a special meeting at 6:15 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall to discuss and vote on three appointments that were not included in September’s voting session.

The Housing Committee will then meet at 6:30 p.m. followed by other committee meetings at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m.. All meetings are open to the public with the special meeting at 6:15 p.m. and the full work session being live streamed on jamestownny.gov.