Council To Review New Ordinance To Allow Housing Code Violators To Be Ticketed Directly

Jamestown City Council will review a new ordinance that would allow Code Enforcement Officers to directly fine homeowners for quality of life code violations.

The current City Code prohibits Code Enforcement Officers for issuing a direct ticket for issues like high grass, junk and debris; illegal or unregistered vehicles; and accumulating pet waste.

Currently, officers may cite homeowners for these issues, which then may go through the judicial system should the homeowner not comply.

According to the staff report, this process is “cumbersome and takes an inordinate amount of time” to resolve issues.

The City is proposing to revise the code to authorize Code Enforcement Officers to ticket offenders directly for violations that are committed. The hope is that this will decrease the amount of time officers spend attempting to get residents to comply voluntarily and that the proposed fines will be a deterrent to repeat offenses.

Council also will review several purchase requests by the Jamestown Fire Department.

One resolution is to purchase a second ambulance for the department from Gorman Enterprises of Elma, New York for $217,741. Funding for this purchase will come from American Rescue Plan monies, which were previously approved by council.

Council also will review the use of a $284,291 Assistance to Firefighters Grant to purchase 40 portable radios from Eagle Radio Technologies for $252,768 and the purchase of 72 rope bailout system kits from Whitmer Public Safety Group for $30,078.

An emergency resolution to replace a heating and cooling unit at Diethrick Stadium is on the agenda as well. The current unit that cools and heats the home locker room no longer works and the city is proposing using $85,725 out of the contingency fund to purchase a new one.

The City is also requesting an additional $10,000 in ARP funds be used toward the new Salt Brine System. The new system was to be located inside the existing mechanic shop at 155 Steele Street.

Due to delays in the construction of the new Fleet Maintenance facility on Washington Street, the brine system was never purchased. Council already approved $185,000 for the system but costs have since increased with the updated cost now $195,000.

Council also will review two resolutions accepting grants for the city. One is to accept a $248,685 Safe Streets For All Planning Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. It will be used to develop a Road Safety Plan that includes engineering and design work.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the plan will help form the blueprint to projects increasing pedestrian, bicyclist, and driver safety, with a focus on improving safe routes to school.

Following acceptance of the grant, the city will put out a contractor requests for proposal for services and redesign of streets.

The second grant is a $2 million Healthy Homes Production grant received by Chautauqua County. The City of Jamestown has been awarded $1,378,316 of that grant, which will go toward addressing housing-related hazards.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full City Council work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.