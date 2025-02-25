Councilmembers Urge Public To Use ‘Common Sense’ When It Comes to Snow Covered Sidewalks

Jamestown City Council members are urging the public to use “common sense” when it comes to deciding whether to walk on the sidewalks or streets during the winter.

Councilmember Bill Reynolds comments were spurred by an editorial in the Post-Journal about snow not being removed from sidewalks, which results in pedestrians walking in the street.

He said he doesn’t blame people who walk in the street because “a lot of sidewalks aren’t being properly taken care of,” “A reminder should go out, I believe, reminding people that there is a City Code Ordinance about taking care of your sidewalks in front of your properties. But, on top of that you’re not going to get everybody off the streets.”

Reynolds also said people who are walking in the middle of the road and causing traffic to stop should receive a warning from Jamestown Police and possibly receive a disorderly conduct ticket.

He added that pedestrians need to use common sense and that if they’re going to walk in the road that they walk against traffic.

Council President Tony Dolce said the city has been plowing sidewalks on the main streets along with the Jamestown School District plowing sidewalks around schools.

He said that it has been a rough winter, “They do the best job they can, we know. It’s very difficult to get everybody to comply to get their sidewalks done. I know in certain areas people do help each other out. We ask that people be courteous and do their best to clear their sidewalks in a reasonable time and if they can, help their neighbors out.”

Acting Public Works Director Mark Roetzer said, when it comes to plowing, the city is using a mixture of sand and salt for the remainder of the season, “So, we were notified by our supplier last week that once we hit the allotted contract amount of salt that we get that we will have no more deliveries.”

Roetzer said the city only has enough salt for another four to five snow events, so they will be limiting salt use and focusing on plowing. He said the salt brine process also will be limited.