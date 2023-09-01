County Chamber of Commerce Holds Open House For Refurbished Building in Downtown Jamestown

The Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and open house on Thursday for its recently refurbished building in downtown Jamestown.

The building at 300 North Main Street and Third Street serves as the offices for the County Chamber as well as a downtown visitor information center.

Chamber President & CEO Dan Heitzenrater said the location for the organization is perfect, “What better place to have our offices than right downtown, in the middle of Main Street, in the middle of all our small businesses, and our members here downtown.”

The facility is owned by the Gebbie Foundation which has invested over $240,000 toward the new façade and interior improvements.

Heitzenrater said the Chamber staff and board also recently revised the organization’s mission and vision statement, “So, our mission at the Chamber of Commerce is to build vital connections, provide vital resource, and champion our local businesses in Chautauqua County. And our vision is that the Chamber of Commerce is a critical partner in achieving consistent economic growth, resiliency, and prosperity to increase the collective opportunity for local businesses and organizations in Chautauqua County.”

Heitzenrater said the update was part of a strategic planning process for the Chamber.