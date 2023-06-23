County Clerk Issues Warning About Possible Residential Property Scam

The Chautauqua County Clerk’s Office is warning residents of a possible residential property scam.

County Clerk Larry Barmore issued the warning after several residents countywide reported unsolicited offers via U.S. Mail to purchase property owned by them.

Barmore said in a statement, “The company is called Admiral Realty LLC and is owned by Donald Kidd of Miami, Florida. To the best of my knowledge, the offer is being made on the property, sight unseen. They send you an offer to purchase that is very generous and ask to have it signed and returned within three days or the offer is rescinded.”

He said the company claims a representative will contact the homeowner with all the needed paperwork to sign before a certified check is issued.

Barmore said, “I checked our county recordings and found no property owned by Admiral Realty LLC in Chautauqua County. I canvased my fellow county clerks and found that none of them have heard of Admiral Realty LLC nor do they have any properties in their counties owned by them.”

While the company has a Facebook and Linked-in page, both have limited information. Barmore reports there are several other legitimate companies with similar names that could lead someone to believe this is a genuine company.

Barmore said it’s his belief that the company is not legitimate and suggests homeowners throw the offer in the trash.