County Department of Mental Hygiene Receives $1 Million Grant for Chautauqua Tapestry Program

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene is receiving a $1 million grant for its Chautauqua Tapestry program.

The funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is part of the Comprehensive Community Mental Health Services for Children with Serious Emotional Disturbances Program.

Mental Hygiene Program Coordinator Rachel Ludwig said the grant “will strengthen the System of Care (SOC) infrastructure county-wide through a strategic training and implementation plan. The overall goal of this grant is to improve the mental health outcomes for children and youth, birth through age 21, at risk for or with serious emotional disturbances (SED), and their families.

The design will include integration of existing programming, implementation of evidence-based services, and integration for sustainable infrastructure of services and processes.”

She said screening and assessment opportunities will be expanded with referral pathways to evidence-based practices created to meet the identified needs of children, youth, and young adults.

Ludwig said Chautauqua Tapestry will also work collaboratively with partners to meet goals to ensure at-risk youth have an effective transition to adult roles.