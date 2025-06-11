County District Attorney, Jamestown Police Hosting Community Engagement Night At Tarp Skunks Game

The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office and the Jamestown Police Department are hosting a special community engagement night at the Jamestown Tarp Skunks game tonight.

Representatives from both the DA’s Office and the Jamestown Police Department will be at the game with informational handouts, recruitment materials, and answers to general questions from the public. Attendees are encouraged to stop by, learn more about New York State’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) program, and meet the people working to make Jamestown safer.

The GIVE program focuses on reducing gun-related violence and violent crime in the City of Jamestown.

The Tarp Skunks game starts at 6:30 p.m. at Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park. Free tickets to the game are available at the District Attorney’s Office or can be picked up at the ballpark tonight.

As part of the festivities, a ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by a member of the partnership. Other local law enforcement partners, including members of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department, may also be in attendance.