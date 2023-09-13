WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

County Emergency Services Releases Smartphone App

The Chautauqua County Office of Emergency Services has released a smartphone application as a new way to connect with county residents and visitors.

Through the app, users can:
· Submit damage reports,
· view current power outages,
· find local shelters,
· read recent news and press releases,
· browse emergency plans and checklists, and more.

The Chautauqua County EMA app is available for download for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching “Chautauqua County Emergency Services, NY” or through this link: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a93614757

