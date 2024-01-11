County Executive Wendel Reacts To State of the State Address

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel is applauding the mental health and education proposals in Governor Kathy Hochul‘s State of the State address.

Wendel, who has over 25 years of experience in the educational field, said he’s glad to see the state “getting back to basics,” “I think it’s paramount that the Governor wants to bring phonics back. She did talk about getting away from some of the crazy curriculums that are out there and I agree.”

Wendel said Hochul’s proposal to increase mental health supports in schools is critical, “Identifying learning disabilities is very critical at a young age when children can be molded. But the same thing with our mental health issues. These aren’t things that children are going to be plagued with for life, but if we can identify and get treatment and counseling at an early age, that will then assist the child, the parents, and the teachers to create a better learning environment for our students.”

Wendel took a positive tone while discussing details of the address in a press briefing, saying county executives across the state have agreed to have a unified front to work with the Governor.

He did say bail reform still needs to be looked at, especially when it comes to public health and public safety, “We had a roundtable with our Congressman to discuss the fentanyl issue. And the only treatment some of these people get is being incarcerated. You know, we’ve had instances where mothers have written us letters asking, ‘How do you please arrest my child so they can get the treatment they need?’ Because outside, even if voluntary, they can come in and say, ‘Yes, I want to get treatment,’ and they can leave the next day. Drug court does help us accomplish that goal.”

Wendel said the migrant crisis also needs to be addressed, although he sees it as a Federal problem with how many people are still coming over the southern border. Wendel did add that he’d like to see the state put a pause on the sanctuary status for the state and New York City for a year in order for municipalities to come up with a better plan to handle asylum seekers.