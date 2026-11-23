As New York State releases its Advanced Nuclear Master Plan, Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel reaffirms his commitment to revitalizing the former NRG Power Plant in Dunkirk.

Wendel attended the 2026 Advanced Nuclear NY Summit recently held in Rochester. Governor Kathy Hochul announced at the summit the completion of the master plan, which is a comprehensive roadmap outlining the State’s goal of developing five gigawatts of new nuclear power generation. The plan identifies opportunities for advanced nuclear energy development across Upstate New York, emphasizing economic growth, workforce development, energy reliability, and responsible site selection.

Wendel said he believes the former NRG property is well-positioned as a potential location for future advanced nuclear energy development,

“I have remained committed to bringing this property back into productive use because I know what it can mean for Dunkirk and our entire region. We have the infrastructure, the workforce, and the history of energy production needed to compete for an investment of this magnitude. Now is the time to make sure Chautauqua County is part of New York’s energy future.”

Wendel said the former NRG site offers several advantages for potential energy development, including established electrical grid connections, industrial-zoned property, access to Lake Erie, and a skilled regional workforce with experience in the energy sector.

He emphasized that restoring productive use to the property could deliver benefits extending well beyond energy generation, including creating jobs, attracting private investment, and restoring valuable property to the tax base.

The New York Power Authority is pursuing the development of at least one gigawatt of new advanced nuclear generation in Upstate New York, an effort that forms part of the State’s broader five-gigawatt goal.

Wendel also highlighted Jamestown Community College’s recent $1.29 million nuclear workforce development grant, which will support specialized training in nuclear manufacturing and welding certification.

To learn more about the Advanced Nuclear Master Plan, visit: nyserda.ny.gov/All-Programs/Advanced-Nuclear-Energy/Advanced-Nuclear-Master-Plan