County Executive Wendel Shares Plans To Explore Nuclear Energy, Get Commercial Air Service Back To Jamestown, Open Homeless Shelter

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel focused on goals to boost local economic development, enhance infrastructure, and promote sustainable county growth in his annual State of the County.

Wendel called these goals part of his “Grow CHQ” plan.

He celebrated accomplishments of the previous year including a balanced budget that included a tax rate cut, for a total of $1.70 in property tax reduction since he took office in 2020.

Wendel said he wants Chautauqua to be a leader in energy production by looking at micro nuclear electricity production. He said he recently did a roundtable discussion that included officials from the Governor’s office, NYSERDA, state representatives, and local energy experts. As a result of discussions, Wendel said he plans to launch a committee to explore nuclear energy opportunities.

On the topic of transportation, Wendel said the new Jamestown Hub for CHQ Transit is scheduled to open by October. This hub will be located at the corner of Prendergast and East Third Streets.

He said the county is continuing to work to bring commercial air service back to the Jamestown Airport and plans to submit Essential Air Service application to the FAA and the U.S. Department of Transportation in the immediate future

When it comes to human services, Wendel said a new tele-therapy program is ensuring remote mental health support for residents, while additional community mental health centers are being planned. He said the county’s Mobile Health Vehicle is continuing to provide essential health services across the county, including immunizations, screenings, and mental health support, contributing to a 50% reduction in overdose deaths compared to the previous year.

When it comes to the issue of homelessness, Wendel said the county is working with developers to create transitional housing. He announced that the Department of Social Services has received approval for a public assistance shelter. This would provide shelter for 50 families or 125 single or child-free couples who are receiving public assistance and are homeless or in danger of becoming homeless. Wendel said the implementation of this plan will result in $2 million in local share savings.

We’ll have more details on the state of the county in our interview with County Executive Wendel on tonight’s Community Matters at 5:00 p.m. on WRFA.