County Executive Wendel To Present Proposed 2027 Executive Budget Tonight

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel will present his 2027 Tentative Executive Budget tonight at the Chautauqua County Legislature meeting.

Wendel will outline his proposed spending plan at 6:30 p.m. in the Legislative Chambers located in the Gerace Office Building at 3 North Erie Street in Mayville. The presentation is open to the public. Residents may also watch the address live on youtube.com/@ChautauquaCounty.

Wendel said this year’s presentation is themed, “Putting Money Back in Your Wallet,” reflecting his focus on affordability and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

During his address, Wendel will outline how the County plans to maintain and strengthen essential services while continuing to protect Chautauqua County’s strong financial position and responsibly manage taxpayer dollars.

The 2027 budget presentation will highlight the administration’s approach to managing mandated costs, like SNAP and safety net, maintaining essential services and making strategic investments while continuing a record of fiscally conservative budgeting.

Wendel will also unveil key elements of the 2027 budget proposal that are designed to provide greater financial relief for County taxpayers while positioning Chautauqua County for continued stability and growth.