County Executive Wendel’s Proposed 2027 Budget Cuts Tax Rate To Lowest Point Since 1975

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has proposed in his 2027 Executive Budget to cut the tax rate by 85-cents, for the County’s lowest tax rate since 1975.

The proposed $330 million budget would reduce the tax rate from $6.17 per $1,000 of assessed value to $5.32 while also keeps the tax levy flat. The tax valuation in the county is estimated to rise to $14 million from $12.1 million in 2026.

Wendel said expenditures in the budget are up 6.5% due to inflation and unfunded mandates. Chautauqua County is required to administer and finance more than 40 state-defined programs, with unfunded mandates projected to cost county taxpayers more than $113 million in 2027. The budget also accounts for new costs associated with the administration of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The proposal also includes more than $17 million in capital projects through the Department of Public Facilities. Additional investments include more than $70,000 in upgrades at Jamestown Community College, $310,000 for economic development and more than $700,000 in public safety improvements through the Sheriff’s Office and Department of Emergency Services.

The budget includes an 8% increase in anticipated sales tax revenue, from the budgeted $57.9 million in 2026 to $60.1 million for next year. There is also close to $2.5 million in anticipated occupancy tax revenue. Wendel is proposing an additional $100,000 for the county’s lake maintenance fund, using occupancy tax revenues.

An interview with County Executive Wendel on his proposed 2027 County budget can be heard tonight, September 24, at 5:00 p.m. on Community Matters on WRFA.