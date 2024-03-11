WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

County Finance Offices Closed From 9:30-11AM Monday

All offices of the Chautauqua County Department of Finance will be closed for a Department Meeting from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. today.

This closure includes Treasury, Real Property Tax, Budget, Insurance, and Payroll divisions located in the Gerace Office Building in Mayville.

Any member of the public wishing to make transactions related to taxes, sewer payments, bail bonds, public administration of estates, or certificates of residency are asked to visit the office before 9:30 a.m. or after 11:00 a.m. today.

