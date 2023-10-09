WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

County Fire Investigation Team Offering Free Smoke Detectors To Residents

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team is offering free smoke detectors to Chautauqua County residents.

The program is being funded with American Rescue Plan monies and with the detectors being given out in recognition of Fire Prevention Month.

Nationwide statistics show approximately 60% of fire fatalities had no smoke detectors or smoke alarms that did not work.

Anyone who would like to receive a free smoke detector can stop by the Sheriff’s Office in Mayville, call 716-753-4254, or email smoke@sheriff.us.

There will be a limit of 2 smoke detectors per household, and will be available while supplies last.

