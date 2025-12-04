County Government Reduction Initiative To Help Local Municipalities Save Money

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel hosted a virtual meeting Tuesday with elected officials across Chautauqua County to provide an update on the County’s Government Reduction Initiative (GRI).

The initiative is scheduled to launch during the first quarter of 2026.

While the program was originally adopted in May 2017, it only authorized the County to provide up to $50,000 to a town if two or more towns consolidated, or if a village dissolved into the town in which it was located.

In October, the County Legislature approved an amendment that authorizes the County to provide up to $100,000 per year to any local government entity or school district that is considering, planning, or implementing one of the following:

* Dissolution, consolidation, or merger

* Consolidation of public services or facilities

* Intermunicipal collaborations that improve service delivery

Funding is coming from the County’s General Fund Balance.

The application process is expected to open in the first quarter of 2026.

Local municipalities, special districts, and school districts are encouraged to begin discussing potential projects now and to contact the County Executive’s Office at Exec@chqgov.com for more information.