County Gov’t Recognizing Former Emergency Services Director

Chautauqua County Government is recognizing a former Emergency Services Director who has died.

County Executive PJ Wendel said Charles L. Smith died on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

He shared his condolences, saying, “It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we mourn the loss of Charles L. Smith, the former and first full-time Chautauqua County Director of Emergency Services. Smith’s unwavering dedication to our community’s safety, his tireless efforts in advancing and promoting the fire service and his pivotal role in the Chautauqua County Department of Emergency Services have left an indelible mark on our county.”

Current Emergency Services Director Noel Guttman said of Smith’s legacy, “Charles was not only a pioneer in our agency, but also, a dedicated leader whose vision and commitment laid the foundation for our emergency services community.”