County Gov’t Reduction Initiative Now Accepting Applications

Chautauqua County‘s expanded Government Reduction Initiative is now accepting applications from local municipalities and school districts.

The program is aimed at helping local governments address rising costs while improving services and providing long-term financial relief to residents.

Information about the initiative, including application documents and program details, can be found at chautauquacountyny.gov/GRI.

The County will also be distributing this information directly to local municipalities, school districts, and special districts to ensure eligible entities are aware of the opportunity and how to apply.

The expanded GRI is designed to support local governments as they explore innovative ways to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and deliver services more effectively – all with the goal of easing the tax burden on Chautauqua County residents.

The initiative builds upon a program originally adopted in 2017 and now provides up to $100,000 per project to eligible entities considering, planning, or implementing:

* Dissolutions, consolidations, or mergers of municipalities

* Consolidation of public services or facilities

* Intermunicipal collaborations that improve service delivery

Before any proposal is presented to the Chautauqua County Legislature for consideration and approval, applicants will meet with County representatives to discuss their ideas, goals, and potential plans. Local officials are asked to come prepared with preliminary concepts, talk with neighboring communities, and engage in conversations that can spark collaboration and creative problem-solving.