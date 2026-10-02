County Health Department Alerting Community About Possible Measles Exposures at UPMC Chautauqua

The Chautauqua County Health Department is notifying the community about possible measles exposures at UPMC Chautauqua.

The Department said people who tested positive for measles were at the hospital during these times:

Saturday, September 26, from 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, September 27, at 1:00 a.m.

Tuesday, September 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The people who tested positive for measles do not live in Chautauqua County.

The County Health Department is working with UPMC Chautauqua Hospital to identify and notify people who may have been exposed. People who are known to have been at the hospital during these times are being contacted by the Chautauqua County Health Department or the local health department where they live.

The risk of developing measles from these potential exposures is considered low. Many people in our community are protected against measles because they have been vaccinated or have measles immunity.

Chautauqua County has had three laboratory-confirmed measles cases in 2026. The number of laboratory-confirmed cases does not necessarily include everyone who may have measles in the community. A laboratory-confirmed case means that a person’s illness was confirmed through testing. People who do not seek medical care or are not tested may not be included in the reported case count.

The public can view reported measles cases on the New York State Department of Health Measles Dashboard. The dashboard is updated weekly, and the information is preliminary and may change as case investigations continue. To view the dashboard, visit https://health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/measles/data.htm.

If you were at UPMC Chautauqua Emergency Department during either of these times:

Find out if you are immune to measles. If you are not sure about your vaccination history, contact your healthcare provider or the Chautauqua County Health Department at 716-753-4491.

Watch for signs and symptoms of measles.

If you become sick, call your healthcare provider or emergency department before going for care. Tell them that you may have been exposed to measles. This will help them protect other patients and healthcare workers.

Do not go to work, school or other public places if you are sick.

If you develop symptoms or are diagnosed with measles, contact your local health department. Chautauqua County residents should call 716-753-4491. People who live in another county should contact the health department where they live.

People who may have been exposed on September 26 or 27 should watch for symptoms through Saturday, October 17. People who may have been exposed on September 29 should watch for symptoms through Tuesday, October 20.

For questions about measles or vaccination, contact your health care provider or the Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4491.