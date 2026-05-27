County Health Department, Humane Society Hosting Free Rabies Vaccination Clinics

The Chautauqua County Health Department, in partnership with the Chautauqua County Humane Society, are hosting two upcoming free rabies vaccination clinics.

The first is this Saturday, May 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Humane Society’s 2825 Strunk Road location.

The second also will be held at the Humane Society from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 20.

Dogs, cats and ferrets three months of age and older are eligible for a vaccination. Pre-registration is required. To schedule an appointment, visit HealthyCHQ.com/rabies. If you find you are unable to attend, please cancel via your confirmation email to open your spot to others.

Pet owners are required to bring prior vaccination records. All dogs must be on a leash. Cats and ferrets must be in individual carriers. Animal handlers will transport animals to the veterinarian for vaccination.

Under New York State Public Health Law, all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets over four months of age must be vaccinated against rabies.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that affects the central nervous system of mammals, including humans. It is most commonly spread by raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes, and is transmitted through saliva—often via bites or scratches.

For general rabies information, visit HealthyCHQ.com/Rabies or contact the Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4481.