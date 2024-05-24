County Health Department Promoting ‘Don’t Fry Day’ Today

The Chautauqua County Health Department is joining the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention in promoting “Don’t Fry Day” today.

The goal of “Don’t Fry Day” is to raise awareness about the potential dangers of ultraviolet (UV) radiation and to encourage everyone to take steps to prevent skin injury.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, but it is also one of the most preventable. UV radiation can lead to skin cancer, premature aging, eye damage, and immune system suppression.

Chautauqua County Public Health Director Lacey Wilson said that by “following simple sun safety tips, people can significantly reduce their risk of skin cancer and other sun-related health problems.”

The Chautauqua County Health Department encourages people to follow these sun safety tips adapted from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA):

1. Follow the Slip! Slop! Slap! and Wrap! method:

· Slip on a shirt.

· Slop on sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.

· Slap on a wide-brimmed hat.

· Wrap on sunglasses to protect your eyes.

2. Do NOT burn. Sunburns significantly increase the risk of developing skin cancer, especially in children.

3. Avoid over-exposure to sun tanning and tanning beds. UV radiation from the sun and tanning beds causes skin cancer and accelerates skin aging.

4. Generously apply sunscreen. Use about one ounce of sunscreen to cover all exposed skin. Choose sunscreen with at least SPF 15 and broad-spectrum protection. Reapply every two hours, and after swimming or sweating.

5. Wear protective clothing. When possible, wear clothing that covers, wide-brimmed hats, and sunglasses.

6. Seek shade. The sun’s UV rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Seek shade when needed during these hours to reduce your risk of UV exposure.

7. Use extra caution near water, snow, and sand. These surfaces reflect the sun’s rays, increasing the chance of sunburn.

8. Check the UV index. The UV Index provides important information to help plan your outdoor activities and avoid overexposure. It is issued daily by the National Weather Service and the EPA.

9. Get vitamin D safely. Do not over-expose your skin to sun in an effort to maximize Vitamin D. Instead, if extra is needed, consult with your Doctor about adding a Vitamin D supplement.

\For more information on sun safety and Don’t Fry Day, visit the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s website at https://www.epa.gov/sunsafety/dont-fry-day.