County Health Department To Lease Space in City Hall For Lead Inspection Program

The Chautauqua County Health Department is looking to lease space in Jamestown City Hall for a lead inspection program.

The terms of the lease run from January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2029. Rent would be $9,926.48 in 2025, $10,327.28 in 2026, $10,741.44 in 2027, $11,168.96 in 2028, and $11,616.52 in 2029.

County Director of Environmental Health Jessica Wuerstle said the Health Department and the City of Jamestown received a grant from New York State for a lead rental registry program.

She said the five-year grant requires the county be involved with inspecting rental properties with two or more units in the 14701 zip code, “Our staff needs to have a presence in the Jamestown area to facilitate this program. We anticipate adding more staff to facilitate the program and we do not have space on the fourth floor of the HRC building. So, A – we need to be in the Jamestown area, B – we’re working in very close relations with the City of Jamestown Code Enforcement folks, and then C – We have the money because we have the grant.”

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund said the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation currently occupies the 688 square feet of space that the Health Department would be moving into. She said JRC is moving to the second floor of 20 West Third Street. Ecklund said the move is help them be more visible downtown.