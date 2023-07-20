County Health Department Unveils New Mobile Health Vehicle

The Chautauqua County Health Department‘s new Mobile Health vehicle was on display at an open house in Mayville Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer and Interim Public Health Director Dr. Michael Faulk said the county received funding in 2021 from the Epidemiology Laboratory Capacity (ELC) Reopening Schools grant program for the vehicle, “I think because of all the production delays and everything, it took a little while to get us delivery of the unit. But the idea for us right now, I think is, we want to be able to bring the County Health Department to our community. We’re going to start with doing some outreach and education. We’re waiting on a Certificate of Need to be able to actually treat patients within this unit.”

The vehicle has a waiting room up front with a small kitchen unit and a full treatment room with a lavatory at the back of the vehicle.

Faulk said the vehicle could be used to help the more vulnerable populations of Chautauqua County, “Some of those populations may be centered in areas of the county that don’t have a lot of access to medical care, don’t have access to linking of services, and that’s one of the things that we’re going to be able to do is identify those more vulnerable populations of people within in our county. One example may be the homeless population within the county, reaching out to the homeless shelters and doing whatever we can to link them to services.”

Faulk added that the mobile health vehicle will be at the Chautauqua County Fair this Friday through Sunday to operate as an air-conditioned breast-feeding space for mothers.

For more information about the County Health Department, visit https://chqgov.com/public-health/public-health