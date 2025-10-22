County Health Dept., Town Of Gerry, City Of Jamestown Holding Free Rabies Vaccination Clinics

The Chautauqua County Health Department, in partnership with the Town of Gerry and City of Jamestown, will host two free rabies vaccination clinics to help protect dogs, cats, and ferrets in the community.

Clinics will take place on the following dates and at the following locations:

Saturday, October 25 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Town of Gerry Highway Dept.

4675 Route 60, Gerry

Saturday, November 1 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Taylor Training Center

240 Harrison Street, Jamestown

Dogs, cats and ferrets three months of age and older are eligible for a vaccination.

Pre-registration is required and can be done by visiting: HealthyCHQ.com/rabies. If unable to attend, please cancel via your confirmation email to open your spot to others.

Under New York State Public Health Law, all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets over four months of age must be vaccinated against rabies. These clinics offer a safe, convenient opportunity for pet owners to comply and keep their animals protected.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that affects the central nervous system of mammals, including humans. It is most commonly spread by raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes, and is transmitted through saliva-often via bites or scratches.

For more information about each clinic, contact the hosting facility or municipality. For general rabies information, visit HealthyCHQ.com/Rabies or contact the Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4481.