County Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day This Saturday in Mayville

A Household Hazardous Waste disposal day will be held this Saturday in Mayville.

Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities’ (DPF) Division of Solid Waste will hold the special collection event from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Town of Chautauqua Highway Building located at 50 Patterson Street.

This free service is open to households only; commercial businesses are not permitted to participate.

Residents can bring a variety of hazardous household materials for safe disposal, including:

Used antifreeze

Fluorescent tube lights

Flammable adhesives and solvents

Paint thinner and mineral spirits

Deck cleaners

Pool chemicals

Non-empty aerosol cans

Herbicides and pesticides

Chemistry sets and flammable floor polish

Latex and oil-based paint

To participate, residents must complete a registration form listing the materials they plan to drop off. The form is available online at: chautauquacountyny.gov/landfill. Printed copies will also be available at the event. A complete list of accepted items is included on the form.

Items NOT accepted at this event include:

Batteries

Fire extinguishers

Motor oil or other waste oils

Caulk and drywall compound

Electronics

Prescription drugs and medical sharps

Smoke detectors

This event is made possible through the support of Chautauqua County, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Storer’s Container Service, and Chautauqua County HAZMAT.

For questions or more information, please call the Solid Waste Analyst’s Office at 716-661-8424.

A second Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day will take place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chautauqua County DPF Building, 454 North Work Street in Falconer. Registration is also required for that event.